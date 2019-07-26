Dani Alves: 'Looking for a job, where can I put my resume?'

Dani Alves, who is currently, one of the hottest free-agents in football has come up with a rather comical Instagram post.The Brazilian right-back left Paris Saint-Germain earlier last month after a two-year long stay at the club in which they won the Ligue 1 twice and reached the Champions League Round of 16 twice too.His contract at PSG ended and despite rumors linking him with moves to Arsenal and Inter, Alves is still a free-agent without a club.In a recent Instagram post, Alves typified his situation and said: "Looking for a job, where can I send my Resume? Will anybody take the time to read it?"