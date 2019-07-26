Dani Alves: 'Looking for a job, where can I put my resume?'

27 July at 14:45
Dani Alves, who is currently, one of the hottest free-agents in football has come up with a rather comical Instagram post.

The Brazilian right-back left Paris Saint-Germain earlier last month after a two-year long stay at the club in which they won the Ligue 1 twice and reached the Champions League Round of 16 twice too.

His contract at PSG ended and despite rumors linking him with moves to Arsenal and Inter, Alves is still a free-agent without a club.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Busco emprego, onde coloco meu currículo? Alguém me avisa aí se tem tempo de ler!! #GoodCrazyMood

A post shared by DanialvesD2 My Twitter (@danialves) on


In a recent Instagram post, Alves typified his situation and said: "Looking for a job, where can I send my Resume? Will anybody take the time to read it?"

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.