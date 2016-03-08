Dani Alves sends warning message to Juventus star defender - picture

From Spain continue to bounce some rumors about Barcelona strongly interested in João Cancelo, fueled by the presence of Ariedo Braida at the Allianz Stadium during the last league match against Genoa. The Catalan club would have put under their attentions the Portuguese full-back, identified as the perfect heir of that Dani Alves who won everything with the Blaugrana jersey between 2008 and 2016.



The same Dani Alves, however, has joked on the news by commenting it on his Twitter profile: "No! Like me there are none!”



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="it"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">No! Like me don’t have!

Emanuele Giulianelli