Dani Alves sends warning to Manchester United: 'Buffon and I know how to win...'

Paris Saint-Germain host Manchester United in the French capital tomorrow evening as PSG look to secure their place in the next round of the UEFA Champions League. PSG won the first leg 2-0 at Old Trafford and expectation is that PSG will easily brush aside their opponents tomorrow evening and cruise into the next round. Matters are worse for Manchester United as a number of injuries and suspensions leaves their squad depleted as they prepare to face Wednesday's tough opposition.Speaking ahead of the game to AFP, PSG defender Dani Alves said the following:"I do not think that I and Buffon brought the culture of victory [to PSG], because basically all those who play have desire to win. As far as we are concerned, we know how to win but also how to lose. When you're an expert footballer, you do not get agitated when you play in a hostile environment, in front of people's pressure. You do not have that pressure a young person can feel. This is our strength, it is our balance."

