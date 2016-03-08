Dani Ceballos could be the key of a Milan revival under Giampaolo

Following the official announcement of Marco Giampaolo at Milan, the rumor mill has gone into overdrive. A name being strongly linked with the Rossoneri, is Real Madrid attacking midfielder Dani Ceballos. The player is currently in Italy with Spain's Under-21 team in the UEFA European Championships.



As Milannews.it stated, directors Paolo Maldini and Zvonimor Boban have flown to Madrid to meet his current club to negotiate. Giampaolo's 4-3-1-2 system could be the perfect formation for the Seville born player. He could potentially play as either one of the three midfielders or as the trequartista behind the strikers. His role could allow someone like Luca Paqueta to either play in a more advanced role or in his preferred midfield position.



It has been reported, that the Merengues are seeking roughly around 40 M Euros for the 22-year old, a fee that is almost certainly out of reach for il Diavolo. They are hoping to lower the fee to around 30 M Euros and may have to be patient. Even so, Real Madrid need to sell after having already dished out 300 M Euros and he has already been told that he is not part of Zinedine Zidane's plans. This transfer saga could last several weeks indeed....