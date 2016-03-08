Dani Olmo is a new player from Leipzig: player has signed until 2024

25 January at 12:20
Only the official announcement now is missing, but Dani Olmo is a new footballer of RB Leipzeig. 

The Spanish midfielder born in 1998 therefore definitively disappears from Milan's radar , who were unable to present a convincing offer to the manager of Dinamo Zagreb in the absence of a thick assignment in this market window.

Dani Olmo instead moved to the Bundesliga leaders club for 35 million euros plus bonuses and signed a contract until June 2024 of 2.5 million per season . After passing the medical tests, the talented Barcelona school is ready to start his new adventure. 
 
Anthony Privetera

