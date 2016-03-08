Dani Olmo: Juve, Milan & Roma interested
21 November at 09:24Flair, classy & talented, there are plenty of clubs in Europe that would relish the idea of signing young Spanish player Dani Olmo.
The 20-year-old Dinamo Zagreb man hit the scene at the European Under-21 Championship & has consistently produced goals and assists.
Two particular clubs are set to battle it out for the signature of the Spanish starlet. These are Milan and Roma, as we have learned, who are both in search of talented young and prospective players, but who are also already established so that they can be inserted immediately into the squad. There is no doubt that these two sides can accommodate Dani.
However, there is a new and strong competitor in a quest for the signature of Dani Olmo.
Tuttosport reports (via calciomercato.com) that Juventus have already initiated contacts with Dinamo Zagreb, with whom relations have been excellent Juventus will have fond memories of the time dealing with the transfer of Pjaca.
And the interest doesn’t stop there. Pep Guardiola is also said to be interested and scouting Dani for a potential move to Manchester City. Links with Manchester City management could Lure him to the club.
Anthony Privetera
