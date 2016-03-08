Daniel James undergoing a medical at Manchester United ahead of £15m transfer
06 June at 10:45
Manchester United appear to be close to sealing their first transfer of the summer and of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era, with Daniel James reportedly in the club’s Carrington base for a medical this morning. The 21 year old Wales international has agreed terms with United following Swansea’s decision to accept a bid of £15m for the winger, according to The Daily Telegraph
James was with the Welsh squad yesterday but was allowed to leave the training camp to finalise the deal with Manchester United, and it is thought that the deal will be conlcuded later today. James enjoyed a fantastic season at Swansea, and impressed many under now Brighton manager Graham Potter.
Manchester United have reportedly pushed the deal through, after Monaco expressed an interest in signing the youngster, who had already been in talks with United. James seems to fit well with United’s apparent transfer policy this summer of targeting British based youngsters with the potential to help the club rebuild and grow in line with the ambitions of the club.
