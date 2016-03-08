Sampdoria have confirmed Daniele Pradè has stepped down from his position as the club’s technical director. He will now join Udinese as their new technical director.A statement on Samp’s website read, “President Massimo Ferrero and all of U.C. Sampdoria thank and salute Daniele Pradè, who will leave his position as technical director on June 30. Pradè, to whom we wish a sincere ‘good luck’ for the rest of his career, will have the pleasure of saluting the local media on June 25.”