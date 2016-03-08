Daniele Pradè officially announced as Fiorentina sporting director

Daniele Pradè has officially returned to Fiorentina in a directorial role.



The Tuscan club released the following statement on their website.



"ACF Fiorentina announces that Daniele Pradè will take on the role of Club Sports Director starting 1 July 2019 with an annual contract with renewal option from the Club.



“It is a great honour for me to be able to return to Fiorentina because those in purple have been beautiful years. We have had great satisfaction in everything we have achieved, but now it's time to roll up our sleeves and start over. I thank the new Property and, in particular, President Commisso, for having thought of me. I will do everything possible to repay their trust, " said Pradè.



Pradè returns to play the same role he held with Fiorentina from May 2012 to June 2016. In the first three seasons with the Club, Fiorentina won three fourth-straight places in Serie A and reached an Italian Cup Final and a semi-final of Europa League.



“Daniele is a professional at the highest level with a proven track record of success in Italian football. He knows the environment of Florence very well and has achieved great results in his previous seasons with the Club. I am sure he will do his best once again for Fiorentina and Florence, " said the President Commissioner.









