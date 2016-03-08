Daniele Rugani 'proud' of Juventus renewal
30 March at 18:45Speaking ahead of the match between Juventus and Empoli, which is currently ongoing, Juventus defender Daniele Rugani spoke to Sky Sport. Rugani had his contract with Juventus renewed earlier this week and the centre-back will continue his development at Juventus; just under a year after he nearly left Turin in favour of a move to Chelsea. Instead, however, Juve sold Mattia Caldara to Milan as part of the deal to sign Leonardo Bonucci and, consequently, the Bianconeri decided not to sacrifice any more young defender.
"Renewal? I'm happy and proud, that was what I was hoping for. Already this summer we decided to continue with the club. I'm proud of it. Like all seasons, we will all need it. The Champions League is a very important goal."
