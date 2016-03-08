Daniele Rugani's agent give updates about Chelsea links
21 July at 10:30Davide Torchia- the agent of Chelsea target Daniele Rugani has given fresh updates about the Italian defender's situation.
Chelsea are interested in signing Rugani this summer, with Juventus demanding a fee of above 50 million euros to part ways with the defender. The Blues made an offer of about 45 million euros two days ago, but it pegged back. Fresh talks were held by the club and the player's agent yesterday.
Torchia was recently talking to SportItalia and he gave fresh updates about the situation of his client. He said: "The fundamental situation of Rugani is that that Juventus are not going crazy to sell him, but he has an offer."
When asked about how much Chelsea have offered, Torchia said: "I don't know how much they offered, but they have offered a little more than what they have been telling."
