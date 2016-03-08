Danilo arrives for Juventus medical
07 August at 09:45The official confirmations of the deal to send Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo to Premier League champions Manchester City in return for cash plus versatile Brazilian full-back Danilo are expected to come today.
Danilo has arrived, this morning, at the J-Medical centre to undertake his medical examinations that are the only thing in between the Brazilian and confirming his move to the Bianconeri.
Qui #JMedical. @2DaniLuiz è arrivato pic.twitter.com/SPydzJbhby— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) August 7, 2019
