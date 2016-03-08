Danilo offered in Cancelo: Juventus consider it

01 August at 14:55
Premier League Champions Manchester City have decided to offer Danilo in a possible deal for Joao Cancelo, Calciomercato understand.

City have been heavily linked with a move for Cancelo over the last few weeks but a move has failed to materialise. While talks have been held previously, they haven't taken off to a concrete fee being agreed.

We now understand that in the last few hours, contact was again made by City and they have tried to offer Danilo in the deal to make Cancelo a Citizen this summer.

Juventus value the right-back at 60 million euros and would be happy to consider a cash plus player deal. Danilo is currently valued at 20 million euros and has also acquired interest from Inter.

Antonio Conte is not too happy with signing Danilo and would like Matteo Darmian, who is still a target for Juventus. The bianconeri would prefer the former Torino man but are considering the offer that City have made.

 

