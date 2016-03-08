Danilo reveals CR7 conversation before Juve move and labels Dani Alves as his idol
13 August at 15:15Brazilian fullback Danilo was presented by Juventus today in a press conference at the Allianz Stadium.
"I am happy to be here. For me the reception was very warm, I am happy. Alex Sandro? During the negotiation, I spoke with him. He gave me precise information on the club, philosophy and how it works. For me he is an important person, we are friends. It was an important process," he said.
"Sarri? He has a style of play that I like. I will have no difficulty adapting to what he asks of me. I know that the defensive phase in Italy is very important. I am 28 years old an I am open and ready to learn everything I need.
"Ronaldo? I also talked to him, we joked a bit. I told him I wanted number 7 but it was already taken! He greeted me with a smile and told me I arrived at a great club. Playing with players of his level is an extra motivation. He is very happy and motivated. He told me about the club as a family, he is happy to be here.
"I think the Brazilian component can be very important, with me, Alex and Douglas. If the tradition of this club is not very Brazilian, maybe we have to think about changing it, with respect for tradition. Dani Alves? He is an inspiration for me, everyone must be inspired by him for both his career and the way he faces challenges.
"My number? There were not many available. The 13 has a small story that also concerns my friend, I really believe in numerology.
"Sarri? I talked to him during the training sessions. The first few days are beautiful because it's all new. He didn't ask me anything special compared to the other fullbacks. I have to be careful in defence. You have to play free to express your best.
"Copa America? I didn't play there because in the last months of last season I played very little. I always have the goal of playing as many games as possible and I hope to stay in Brazil's project for the next World Cup.
"The Champions League? I know it is a goal for many big clubs. The goal is to play every competition in the same seriousness and commitment. I have never seen a winner who faces games differently from one another.
"Turin? I have not yet had the opportunity to get to know the city well, I just had a walk on Sunday. For the rest, I had to stay in London for bureaucratic matters. But the weather is nice and I think we will adapt easily with my family.
"Sarri and Guardiola? They've already asked me to compare coaches in the past but I don't like doing it. Every coach has his own style and personality. I can say that Sarri's mentality is very close to mine. To be a great coach one must know how to manage the group even off the field," Danilo concluded.
