Danilo to arrive in Italy on Tuesday

06 August at 13:50
Manchester City full-back Danilo is set to arrive in Italy on Tuesday for his proposed move to Serie A giants Juventus.

The former Real Madrid defender is set to complete a swap deal in which Juve’s right-back João Cancelo will move to the Etihad Stadium.

The 28-year-old is expected to arrive later today in the country whereas he will go through the medical on Wednesday at Rite to J Medical in Turin after which he will become an official Juventus player.

Danilo will sign a five-year contract with the Turin-based club where he will earn €4 million per season.
 

