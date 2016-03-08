Darmian and Sandro could alter Juve and Man Utd transfer plans: Situation
22 June at 16:40Juventus will soon complete the signing of Joao Cancelo from Valencia as the Portuguese full back will return to Italy after playing at Inter Milan on loan.
Joao Cancelo will be the new right back and will take the place of Stephan Lichtsteiner in the squad. Now, the focus will be shifted towards the left back where they have Alex Sandro, who is a target for Manchester United.
Juventus are working towards handing the Brazilian a new contract and if Alex Sandro stays, the Old Lady will still be looking to bring a new left back because of the injury to Leonardo Spinazzola.
Leonardo Spinazzola suffered a long term injury and will be out till November. If
Massimiliano Allegri decides to strengthen the defence of the Italian league winners, then they have an option to sign Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian.
Matteo Darmian can play as a left back and right back and if they sign him, it could give an advantage for Manchester United in signing Alex Sandro.
