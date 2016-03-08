Darmian grabs assist on Parma debut

Former Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian made his first appearance for Parma in their game against Cagliari today.



The Italian arrived at Parma from United this summer for a fee of around 1 million euros. He didn't play for the club in the first two games, but started for the side at right-back for Parma today.



He even grabbed the assist for Antonino Barilla's goal in the second half. He even caused problems for Luca Pellegrini down Cagliari's left side. Because of that, Cagliari had to take Pellegrini off in the second half. While Parma did lose 3-1, Darmian had a very good debut.