Darmian: 'Maldini is my idol'
01 August at 23:00Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian spoke to the club's official website in an interview today, in which he revealed the Italy legend that he looks up to as an idol:
"I grew up in Milan, I was part of AC Milan for almost ten years, I grew up there both as a footballer and as a man, I am proud of this. When I was there, Milan was one of the strongest teams in the world, there were a lot of great players and above all great defenders, my idol was always Maldini."
