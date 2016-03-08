Darmian: 'When I was younger, Milan were one of the best teams in Italy'
02 August at 11:00Manchester United full back Matteo Darmian has given an interview to the club's official website about his former club, AC Milan.
Speaking about the Rossoneri, Darmian said "When I was young, Milan were one of the best teams in the Italian league, so it was always good to see them play. I think they were one of the best teams in the league, and beyond."
"Me in the youth during the Manchester final with Juventus? It was a great match between Juventus and Milan because, as you know, there is a great rivalry. In the end, Milan won the cup, so it was good for us. It was a great game."
