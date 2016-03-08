David Beckham's Inter Miami serious about Messi
15 September at 11:00According to what has been reported by English tabloid The Sun, David Beckham's upcoming MLS franchise Inter Miami are serious about the prospect of signing Lionel Messi.
Reportedly, Beckham met with Messi's father to discuss the possibility of a deal, as the former England midfielder wishes to plan the un-doable with a mega signing in the vain of former Ballon d'Or winner Messi.
