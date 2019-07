Former Atletico Madrid and Barcelona forward David Villa has spoken about Portuguese starlet Joao Felix's mega-money switch to Atletico, having moved from Benfica in a deal worth over 120 million euros.Speaking to Goal, Villa said: "W​ith what has been paid, they must be sure. I haven't seen him play a lot, but Atletico fans will surely be happy."For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.