Davide Ancelotti blames ‘inconsistency’ for defeat against Roma
02 November at 18:50Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s assistant manager Davide Ancelotti has conceded that AS Roma were the deserving winners on the night.
The Naples-based club suffered another blow in the title race as they lost to the Rome-based club with a 2-1 score on Saturday.
The defeat left Gli Azzurri as low as seventh on the league table with 18 points from 11 matches, three behind fourth-placed Atalanta who have a game in hand as well.
Manager Carlo Ancelotti was serving a one-match ban from the touchline and therefore, his son Davide was on the bench and while talking to the media after the match, the 30-year-old blamed his players for an inconsistent performance on the pitch which according to him was the prime reason for a poor result on the night.
“We were inconsistent in the match,” said Davide. “We played well in the 20 minutes approaching half-time, but didn’t reap the rewards for our dominance during that period. However, the truth is that we didn’t play that well in the rest of the match.”
He added: “The group knows the concepts we have been working on and tries to express itself, but this season we’ve been very inconsistent, even during a single match. We must try to hit that level all the time.”
Napoli conceded two first-half penalties out of which one was converted and Davide was clearly unhappy with the performance of the defenders.
“We were a little too passive in our defending and that has been an issue lately,” he said. “We can be more determined and compact in these situations, but it’s difficult to work in training when you play three games per week. A defender that goes to contrast a cross needs to be trained all over again to keep his arms behind his back.”
