Davide Astori's girlfriend pays chilling tribute: 'I can not accept that he went away like this...'
14 October at 12:30The girlfriend of late Fiorentina and Italy defender Davide Astori has paid a heartbreaking tribute to the former defender, saying that she can't accept that 'he went away like this' and she has recalled all that they had done together.
The 31-year-old Astori was found dead in his hotel room on the 4th of March, 2018, prior to Fiorentina's Serie A game against Udinese later that day. An autopsy conducted two days later revealed that Astori had met his sad demise because of a cardiac arrest.
In what is a very heartbreaking tribute, Astori's girlfriend Francesca Fioretti has revealed the pain she has faced following the death of the 31-year-old and how she she still can't believe that he is no more.
Fioretti told Correire della Sera: "We had lived beautiful days together. I can not accept that he went away like this. It was not an accident, it was a disease. It seemed like a bad story, it was the end of all the projects we had done together, the dreams, desires.
"In one of those boxes there is a piggy-shaped piggy bank that I made. Only that there David and I did not put the money but some sheets with our wishes and our memories. We never opened it, maybe Vittoria will do it, maybe she will choose an important day for her."
Fioretti has also revealed what she did with her daughter Vittoria a day after Astori was pronounced dead. She said: "On March 5, I accompanied my daughter to school and I went to the child psychologist. Life with Vittoria was hard, not even granted the wonder of the days together that David and I lived.
"I know I do not have to experience my pain through her, I do not have to look sad or desperate. His serenity depends on mine. David, as much as he can make me suffer, must not become a taboo, something to hide, an emptiness not to be pronounced. We have understood that he will not return, but we have placed him in an imaginary place where he is happy. Now I have to try and make the wings with which Vittoria can fly in life . We must not be swallowed by this emptiness. I do not know what gave me the strength to find the clarity with which I immediately faced my only priority: my daughter."
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments