Davide Nicola sacked as Udinese coach

20 March at 13:45
Davide Nicola is no longer the Udinese coach. The club released a statement that reads:
 
"Udinese Calcio announces that he has relieved Mister Davide Nicola and his collaborators. In thanking them for these months of commitment and professionalism Udinese Calcio wishes them the best for the future. The decisions regarding the guide will be announced shortly first team technique ". 
 
In its place, the Friulian club will recall Igor Tudor, a former Juventus and Siena defender who ended the season last year on the Udinese bench after Massimo Oddo was released.
 
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Udinese
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.