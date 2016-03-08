Davide Nicola sacked as Udinese coach

Davide Nicola is no longer the Udinese coach. The club released a statement that reads:



"Udinese Calcio announces that he has relieved Mister Davide Nicola and his collaborators. In thanking them for these months of commitment and professionalism Udinese Calcio wishes them the best for the future. The decisions regarding the guide will be announced shortly first team technique ".



In its place, the Friulian club will recall Igor Tudor, a former Juventus and Siena defender who ended the season last year on the Udinese bench after Massimo Oddo was released.





