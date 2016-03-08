Davide Santon: I can play on either flank for AS Roma
13 July at 14:50AS Roma completed the signing Davide Santon from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window. The 27 year old says where he can play for Eusebio Di Francesco’s side.
“I can play on either flank. I just need to train hard, get back to the level I have been in the past. It was great to be able to train in front of the Roma fans at Tre Fontane yesterday. I really felt the passion,” he said.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SERIE A NEWS
Go to comments