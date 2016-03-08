Davids bashes Bonucci: 'You have no idea what you said, apologise to Kean'

05 April at 22:15
Former Juventus star Edgar Davids has bashed Leonardo Bonucci and has urged him to apologize to Moise Kean.

The Juve and Italian national team defender has been criticised by many for his comments on Moise Kean, saying that his celebration against racist Cagliari fans was a 50-50 matter.

Davids, a former Juventus player, has posted a message on Twitter to criticise Bonucci.

 
He said: "Bonucci, so it’s 50/50? do you have any idea what you have said? hope you did apologize to the guys in the locker room and by the way @MoiseKean is Italian!"

 

