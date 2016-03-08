Former Juventus, AC Milan, Barcelona and Tottenham star Edgar Davids has revealed as to what is Lionel Messi's problem at Argentina.Jorge Sampaoli's men are currently fourth in their FIFA World Cup group and their recent 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Croatia left them in a tough spot, if they are to qualify for the knockout rounds of the tournament. With a game against Nigeria to go, Lionel Messi's men will just have to win to qualify.In an interview that Davids gave recently, he revealed why Messi is facing problems while playing for Argentine. He said: "Higuain and Di Maria would make a fortune for every team but they don't run in this Argentina side.""Why is Messi playing in the middle of the park? He can hardly be a threat if he starts too deep"Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)