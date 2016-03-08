Davids: 'Ronaldo gives Juve Champions League boost. Piatek? I don't know him'

Former Juventus and AC Milan star Edgar Davids spoke to media from Florence, ahead of the fashion event 'Pitti Uomo'.



"I like Gattuso, he gives the soul for his team. As a manager, I think he is really good. I am happy because AC Milan are doing well, it's a pity they didn't win the Super Cup. Piatek? I don't know him, but AC Milan can rely on Gattuso, Maldini and Leonardo. They know what players are good enough to play for AC Milan".



JUVENTUS - "They can win the Champions League and Ronaldo can definitely help them. The good and fascinating thing of Champions League is that many club can win it, but Juve have now one more chance with CR7".

