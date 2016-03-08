De Boer admits Juve & Spurs target could join Barcelona
01 June at 17:10Former Ajax and Barcelona star Ronald de Boer says Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt will join Barcelona.
Calciomercato exclusively revealed that Juventus are interested in signing Matthijs de Ligt. Super agent Mino Raiola was working in bringing Matthijs de Ligt to the Allainz Stadium. However, they will face competition as Matthijs de Ligt is also a target for English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, along with Spanish club Barcelona.
Ronald de Boer has now revealed Matthijs de Ligt move to Spain and it is difficult for clubs to retain these players when top clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona come calling. In addition to this, Matthijs de Ligt also want to leave Ajax so that is another problem for the Dutch club according to De Boer.
“De Ligt wants to leave, or that's going to happen. It's a problem when clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid are already knocking on these guys' doors, and it's hard to say no,” De Boer told Mundo Deportivo.
