De Boer attacks again: 'Agents ran the show at Inter'

04 June at 11:15
In an interview with Yahoo Sports, de Boer decided to once again attack Inter, in particular, the relationship between the club and some agents.

"We spent so much time talking about political issues with agents. This situation took 50% of my time, when it should've occupied no more than 10%.

"An agent even told me, if he had known before that I wouldn't use his player, he wouldn't have hired me as the manager. This was the influence he had on the ones in charge," he concluded. 

