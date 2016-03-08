De Boer: 'I was dealing with a vile group at Inter, I should have kicked someone out'

Former Inter manager Frank De Boer spoke about his short spell as the manager of the Nerazzurri with Algemeen Dagblad: "I wanted to change the structure and the culture of the club because the team hadn't won a trophy for a long time. I was totally focused on this objective but I had to deal with a vile group. I wasn't allowed to kick some players out of the club and I believe I should have pushed more. If you want a real change, you need to apply imminent changes. In the end, maybe I was wrong because I wanted to be friend with everybody". 

