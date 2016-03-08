De Boer mocks Gabigol: 'We used to call him Gabi-no-goal'

In Brazil, he is almost a legend. Yesterday he scored a brace in a surreal ending of the Copa Libertadores final to win the cup for Flamengo against River Plate and also broke Zico's scoring record for the Brazilian club.



And to think that in Italy, at Inter, he was almost a ghost. His coach for the Nerazzurri was Frank De Boer and the Dutchman spoke to Fox Sport, recalling the 2016/17 season in which the Brazilian scored 1 goal in 9 appearances for the Nerazzurri.



"I heard very little about him. They told me he was a fantastic player but we called him Gabio-no-goal rather than Gabigol," he joked.



"He arrived in Milano with two people - one was his social media manager and the other his bodyguard but he did nothing," De Boer added.