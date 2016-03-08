Kevin De Bruyne claims that Belgium aren’t focussed on England.

The two Group G leaders are tied on six points, with the same goal difference and goals scored, and their game on Thursday is set to decide who wins the group, and who ends up second.

The Three Lions may have thumped Panama 6-1, but are still the subject of doubts from a number of experts on whether they can really compete.

Talk is rife in England, too, that they should avoid winning the group in order to avoid ending up against a potential Germany/Brazil combo in the quarter-finals.

De Bruyne claims that he’s concentrating on the future, however: "We're already qualified so that changes the whole complexion I think."

The rumour is that the Red Devils are going to play a lot of second string players for their Group decider.

"We are more calm. Brazil [2014 World Cup] was totally new. The European Championship was also something different," he said.

"The guys have experience already and know you don't have to be great in the beginning. It's more about growing as a team and you need a little bit of luck. The circumstances need to be right.

"It's just look at the next game, be calm and see what's going to happen."