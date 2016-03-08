De Bruyne hints at Hazard-Madrid announcement date
07 June at 18:45Belgian attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has spoken to the press about his compatriot Eden Hazard; who has been heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea and to La Liga side Real Madrid.
Speaking on Hazard's future, De Bruyne said "Nothing will be known for four or five days. How is Eden? As he always is. We are professionals, we know what our work is and that there will be different transfers in the career of each of us."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments