De Gea another Man Utd player could join Juventus after Ronaldo

José Mourinho revealed on Friday that he is “not confident” that David De Gea will sign a new contract at Old Trafford. The Spaniard goalkeeper’s deal with Manchester United will expire on 30 June 2019.



David de Gea has labelled recent speculation over his Manchester United future as a “distraction”, as reported by The Independent. United opened negotiations with De Gea’s representatives earlier this year in order to try to extend the goalkeeper’s existing terms if no agreement is reached. The club would then be faced with either cashing in on De Gea or losing him on a free transfer.



“What matters is the team and all of us being focused on what we need to focus on, which is winning games, rather than contracts or any topics that can be a distraction,” De Gea told Sky Sports. “What matters is focusing on football”.

“I am not confident,” the United boss said in his Friday press conference. “But I’m not also how do you say the opposite of confident, I am not worried I am not more than worried. I cannot find the word in English, but let’s see what happens. Only the club, David and his people can answer that.



Juventus are keeping their attention really focused on what happens with De Gea: tanking him as a free agent could be an incredible move, that reminds the operations completed with Pogba when the French player joined the Bianconeri in 2012. And Jamie Redknapp has recently told on Sky Sports: “As a free agent, he could interest Juventus or PSG”. Another Manchester United player who will join Juventus, after the world champion and Cristiano Ronaldo? We will see.

(The Independent, Sky Sports)Emanuele Giulianelli