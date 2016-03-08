David De Gea has reassured Manchester United fans about his future, claiming that he feels

The Spanish #1 is one of the best players in the Premier League right now, but talks over a new deal are stalling, with the former Real Madrid target expected to earn a massive pay rise.

“Well, I feel very loved in this club, from the fans and for all the people who work for this club,” de Gea said in a press conference as the Red Devils prepare to face Basel on the road.

“I’m really happy to be at this club. It’s one of the best clubs in the world, so for me it’s really good for me to be a part of this club.”

The Spaniard’s contract is set to end next summer, and he needs to sign a new deal if he wants to remain in Greater Manchester. The Real Madrid link is certainly gone, however, as Thibaut Courtois is now seen as the future of the Merengue franchise.