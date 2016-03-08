De Gea edges closer to signing new deal with United: report
10 September at 19:00English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s veteran goalkeeper David de Gea is edging closer to signing a contract extension with the club, as per Sport.
The 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils and has attracted interest from number of clubs in Europe.
However, as per the latest report, the Spain international is edging closer to agreeing a new deal which will extend his stay in Manchester.
The news will be a disastrous for Italian Serie A giants Juventus who were hoping to sign De Gea as a free agent in the January transfer window.
