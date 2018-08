De Grandis: "Ronaldo won't score as much in the Serie A, here's why..."

Stefano De Grandis had this to say about Cristiano Ronaldo in the Italian Serie A to Sky Sport:



" The Italian Serie A is a very tactical and competitive league. Ronaldo? Yes this is the proof. It is still early but I don't think he will come close to scoring 40 goals like he did in La Liga. The Serie A is much stronger defensively speaking...". For more news, visit Calciomercato.com.