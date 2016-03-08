De Jong calls De Ligt to Barcelona
07 June at 17:00Speaking to Sky Sport after Holland's 3-1 UEFA Nations League win over England last night, new Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who is to join the club from Ajax at the start of July, has called his teammate and friend Matthijs de Ligt to Barça once again.
De Ligt is a target of Liverpool, Juventus and Manchester United but Barcelona have appeared as the frontrunners for some time.
Speaking to Sky, De Jong said: "I hope he comes with me to Barça, I hope so. It is clear that we have talked about his future, but it is a topic that he and his family must discuss first. I cannot influence his decision."
