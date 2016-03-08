De Jong gives honest opinion about De Ligt’s possible Barcelona move

Frenkie de Jong will wear the Barcelona shirt from July 1st: the Catalan club has already closed the deal and announced the signing of the Ajax star, securing one of the most important young midfielders on the international scene.

Another of the Amsterdam club impressive young talents, Matthijs de Ligt, could also arrive, a defender who has also been followed by Juventus for a long time. De Jong himself spoke of the possibility of embracing his friend and compatriot at Camp Nou.

"De Ligt with me at Barcelona? I don't care ", the words of De Jong reported by Sport.

" He is the one who has to choose, and I will not interfere in his decision. "

This might come as good news for Juventus fans who will hope that De Ligt doesn’t follow his compatriot to Barca, as they look to strengthen their defence following the departure of Benatia in January and the retirement of Barzagli in June.