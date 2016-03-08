De Laurentiis: 'Ancelotti like Ferguson. I want him at Napoli for life'
26 March at 13:45Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke to Sky Sport from Amsterdam at ECA's meeting. In particular, he focused on the future of coach Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli
"If I signed a coach who came to Napoli, who loves the city, who loves our sports centre and who, according to his last statements, wants to stay here even for the next eight years, I want him here for life," he said.
"I am a bit on the Ferguson line. For me, the coach must be the reference point of the club, he represents it in its entirety because beyond the corporate management there is also the management of sport that is fundamental because it is central to every football club," De Laurentiis added.
Ancelotti joined the Partenopei last summer after the departure of Maurizio Sarri who took over Chelsea's bench after Antonio Conte. The former AC Milan and Real Madrid coach signed a three-year contract at the Stadio San Paolo.
