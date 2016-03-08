De Laurentiis: 'Anyone would love to have Ibra'

24 October at 16:00
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has spoken to ESPN Deporte after the Neapolitan side's victory against Salzburg in the Champions League about several topics:

'​I see Lozano well, you need to be patient with the new players, who have not experienced Italian football. They must settle in a different city, with a different coach and teammates. Lozano is a great player as today he also has demonstrated. As soon as he entered against Juve he scored a goal. You can't have everything and immediately, you can't expect these players to solve the problems right away. 

'Ibra? ​He's a wonderful person regardless of my Naples. He can still do a lot, he can carry a team. I am convinced that any coach would love to have him at his disposal. Maybe even as a kind of reference point. He could be for any team.'

