De Laurentiis attacks Sarri: 'You can't play only way of football'
29 June at 18:35Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has attacked Maurizio Sarri, saying that no manager can play only way of football.
Napoli allowed Sarri to leave for Chelsea last summer in a deal that saw Jorginho follow him to Stamford Bridge. One big reason that De Laurentiis gave was that Sarri wasn't flexible enough in his approach.
In an interview that the Napoli owner gave to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, he said: "The praise of Sacchi to Sarri? We must investigate with Ancelotti what kind of game to play, he is a master.
He is right when he says that the module exists to a certain extent, because the opponents do. They always allow you to play the game you want. Maurizio has had difficulty working in England because you cannot always and only play in one way, there are no fixed rules."
