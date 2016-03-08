De Laurentiis: Both Youssouf Sabaly and Santiago Arias cannot join Napoli
26 July at 16:00Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis says Bordeaux right back Youssouf Sabaly and PSV Eindhoven right back Santiago Arias cannot arrive in Naples.
"If both Sabaly and Arias arrive? Both can not arrive, two cannot arrive. Arias? who will arrive, we will see,” Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis told Radio Kiss Kiss.
