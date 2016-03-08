De Laurentiis cages Ancelotti: He has no freedom of speech
06 December at 21:50Aurelio De Laurentiis has caged Carlo Ancelotti, and he did so with the approval of the coach , one of the most successful in football history. This is what emerges from the detailed analysis of Il Fatto Quotidiano , which rattles off data and clamorous provisions of the contract that tied the technician of Reggiolo to Naples, now a year and a half ago.
The figures, they do not lie. First of all, according to the newspaper, the real compensation for Ancelotti per season is not net 6.5 million euros, but 3.5 million for the first two years, which become 3.9m in the third year. This is the fixed part, to which prizes must be added based on the objectives achieved: 500.00 euros for the Scudetto, 150,000 euros for the landing in the Champions League, 200,000 instead for the passage to the knockout stages. In case of triumph in the Champions League the sum rises to 1 million euros.
With the moment being very delicate in Napoli, they may withdraw from the contract, without further obligations, by paying Ancelotti a penalty of 500,000 euros (by 31/05/2020). If he wanted to interrupt the relationship by 31/05/2019, the penalty to be paid would have been 750,000 euros. That's not all: as reported by the Fatto Quotidiano ,the coach "has no right to interfere in the management and business decisions" and undertakes to "share and draw up with the company every press release and / or expression of his / her thought spread on any social media ".
Finally, there is a curious arrangement on the use of Ancelotti's social networks:
"The club has the right to access the website and the social media platforms (and related pages and accounts) of the coach, inserting express communications also in the name of the coach, who instructs the club to make such entries by providing access keys to site and various accounts ". This is the scenario told by the Fatto Quotidiano, which reveals a distorted relationship between Ancelotti and society. De Laurentiis decides, writes for him on the social networks and has foreseen penalties for any false step by the technician, who from this picture seems to be in a cage.
Anthony Privetera
