De Laurentiis deals transfer blow to Arsenal and says Allan and Insigne can leave
26 June at 16:00Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke to media on Wednesday during an event at the Italian parliament: "Big teams are based on a big defense and a big midfield and Manolas and Koulibaly can be an important defensive partnership". The Partenopei are close to signing the Greek defender who had also been closely linked with Arsenal. The Gunners, however, are set to miss out on the Roma man who is set to join Napoli.
JAMES - "Nobody has ever said that he is not ok for us. There is mutual respect between the player and our manager. However, there is also James' agent, his family, Real Madrid...many things must be taken into account. Let's see what happens".
INSIGNE AND ALLAN - "If we receive offers that can allow us to replace them then we can talk about it. If not, if we receive offers in the last ten days of the transfer window then it's not possible anymore".
