De Laurentiis deals transfer blow to Arsenal and says Allan and Insigne can leave

26 June at 16:00
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke to media on Wednesday during an event at the Italian parliament: "Big teams are based on a big defense and a big midfield and Manolas and Koulibaly can be an important defensive partnership". The Partenopei are close to signing the Greek defender who had also been closely linked with Arsenal. The Gunners, however, are set to miss out on the Roma man who is set to join Napoli.

JAMES - "Nobody has ever said that he is not ok for us. There is mutual respect between the player and our manager. However, there is also James' agent, his family, Real Madrid...many things must be taken into account. Let's see what happens".

INSIGNE AND ALLAN - "If we receive offers that can allow us to replace them then we can talk about it. If not, if we receive offers in the last ten days of the transfer window then it's not possible anymore".
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.