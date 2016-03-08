De Laurentiis announces agreement with Dalian Yifang for Hamsik transfer

14 February at 13:05
The telenovela linked to the future of Marek Hamsik is coming to its final chapter. Directly from Zurich, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke to Sky Sports and confirmed the Slovakian's departure: "Hamsik is a Dalian player."

With this, De Laurentiis has put an end to negotiations with Dalian Yifang that in recent weeks seemed destined to fall through, especially after the statement with which Napoli announced that they have decided to "suspend" the transfer of their captain.

Several minutes after, the Napoli president also confirmed this on his Twitter account: "The agreement with Dalian has been reached. I wish Marek to be happy in China. The doors at Napoli will always be open for him."
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.