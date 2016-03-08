De Laurentiis announces agreement with Dalian Yifang for Hamsik transfer

L’accordo con il Dalian è stato raggiunto. Auguro a Marek di essere felice in Cina. Le porte del Napoli saranno sempre aperte per lui. #ADL — AurelioDeLaurentiis (@ADeLaurentiis) February 14, 2019

The telenovela linked to the future of Marek Hamsik is coming to its final chapter. Directly from Zurich, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke to Sky Sports and confirmed the Slovakian's departure: "Hamsik is a Dalian player."With this, De Laurentiis has put an end to negotiations with Dalian Yifang that in recent weeks seemed destined to fall through, especially after the statement with which Napoli announced that they have decided to "suspend" the transfer of their captain.Several minutes after, the Napoli president also confirmed this on his Twitter account: "The agreement with Dalian has been reached. I wish Marek to be happy in China. The doors at Napoli will always be open for him."