De Laurentiis has decided the future of Milik amid Inter rumours

22 August at 11:15
His future never seemed to hang in the balance like this, considering the insistent rumours of the arrival of another competitor in the attacking department. But, despite the potential arrival of Icardi or Llorente, Arkadiusz Milik is a candidate for another season as a protagonist with the Napoli shirt, despite recent rumours of a possible move to Inter Milan.

This is the will expressed by Aurelio De Laurentiis, according to recent reports. The Azzurri management have given reassurances about the untouchability of the players of the "old guard" of the attack, from Callejon and Insigne to Mertens and the Polish attacker.

And while Icardi continues not to show signs of opening to Ancelotti's team, Fernando Llorente remains the most likely hypothesis to complete the attack, allowing Milik to carve out his space and try to get rid of the doubts about his physical condition and performances. With an eye on the renewal of his contract expiring in 2021 that can become a topical issue in the coming months.

