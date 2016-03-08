De Laurentiis hits back at Sarri, reveals release clause of Liverpool target

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has spoken to Il Corriere dello Sport about the campaign of the Azzurri and his relationship with Maurizio Sarri.



"I believe in Ancelotti and I strongly wanted him. I trust him, he has plenty of experience and I will never interfere with his job whatever thing will happen. I gave him the keys of Napoli, he and my son Edoardo are now in charge of the club. I will focus on cinema and tv."



"Ronaldo? We couldn't afford him. If we had known about his signing we could have sold the tv rights for Serie A at a higher price. Var? There are many things that are not ok. I think the referee should be guided by an external team of referees. His discretionary should be eliminated. If he is not told about a foul, then there is something behind. Clubs must make sure their investments are not done in vain."



"Insigne? He has a symbolic release clause. With [his agent] Raiola we decided that we are only going to sell him for € 200 million. It's not a written agreement but a verbal one. Two-hundred million, right?"



"Sarri? It's an endless story. He said false things but this time I don't want to reply because it would become an endless drama. I am happy with Ancelotti and I've never spoken with Sarri since he left."



"I've asked Uefa to play Champions League games at Bari's San Nicola, I am open to paying the transportation for Napoli fans."



