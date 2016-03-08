De Laurentiis hits out at Sarri: ‘plays only for himself’
22 October at 17:15Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke at the sidelines of the FIGC presidency announcement, in which Gabriel Gravina was elected to the role. De Laurentiis spoke on a number of topics, including Carlo Ancelotti and Maurizio Sarri, who left the club to join Chelsea in the summer.
On Ancelotti: “I wanted him absolutely, maybe someone had misunderstood his arrival, I heard some rather obvious and rude phrases. They had said that Ancelotti had arrived in Naples for retirement, but he is a great coach who has won everything and can not be blamed for this: between us there have been sympathy and clarity, it took us five minutes to make a contract on which there have never been doubts, neither on one side nor the other I had given him 9-10 games to settle down, but it seems to me he was less wrong than I had given them.”
On Scudetto: “Everything is possible, just a few missteps of Juventus and we are there. Napoli has started a new course, I always speak of three years and this year, with the use of all players, will be fine. With Champions League we have to deal with an infernal circle, but we hope to have capacity and luck.”
On Sarri: “I no longer look at Sarri, he is a great coach and I wish him his way to England, he gave what he could to Napoli and we did not win anything with him, but in life there are those who play for himself and who for the function for which he was hired: with this, I think I have said everything.”
On Naples: “You confuse some fringes of fans with the collective mood of the city: I love Naples, my father brought me to love her since I was four years old.”
